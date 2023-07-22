News
US Marines deployed to safeguard oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-22 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Marines deployed to safeguard oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz
In a notable move, all elements of the US Marine Corps will soon be deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an announcement by the US Department of Defense.
This decision comes in response to recent attempts by Iran to seize commercial vessels in the region of the US Central Command.
Pentagon officials confirmed that "F-16" fighters will provide air cover for ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, bolstering the US military's presence in the area as a deterrent to Iran.
Over the past two years, Iran has made nearly twenty attempts to attack or seize internationally flagged commercial ships in the Central Command's operational area.
Additionally, Iranian officials have previously threatened to close the waterway. However, taking such unilateral action would violate international law since Oman and Iran jointly administer it.
But why is the Strait of Hormuz so significant?
It is the world's most important oil passage, with 20 to 30 oil tankers passing through it daily, accounting for 40 percent of global oil trade. The strait's width spans fifty kilometers and is a vital link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
For Arab states bordering the Arabian Gulf, it is the primary outlet for approximately 90 percent of their oil exports.
Therefore, with the US's recent move, despite Iran's announcement of new alliances that include Iran's naval forces and several Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and others, the question remains: Will Washington succeed in curbing Iran's activities in the Strait of Hormuz?
