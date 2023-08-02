Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02 | 11:40
High views
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

Nothing remains of the belongings of many families who live in the Taameer neighborhood in Ain el-Hilweh. The shells have destroyed their homes, and today they are displaced.

It is a curse of destruction on the homes of both Lebanese and Palestinians due to the recurring clashes in the Ain el-Hilweh camp.

This tragic story of many Lebanese families epitomizes the dozens of homes destroyed along the conflict lines during the four-day violent clashes. Under the cover of calmness, a man managed to pull his car out from inside the camp after it was damaged during the clashes.

The calmness in Ain el-Hilweh camp brought some relief and movement to the city of Sidon, and the camp's crossings witnessed movement of people inspecting the situation of their homes and belongings.

The calmness has held with very few minor breaches. Inside the camp, everything appears to be cautious.

The meeting at the Palestinian embassy on Tuesday, along with the entry of two delegations from the factions into the camp and the efforts of Osama Saad and the Amal Movement, led to an almost final cessation of gunfire.

On Tuesday, the head of military intelligence, Tony Kahwagi, played a pivotal role in halting the clashes and informed the concerned Palestinian factions that Sidon and the camp could not endure the draining conflicts and skirmishes that resulted in nine deaths and 74 injuries.

It is worth noting that the four-day clashes showed no signs of resolution. During this time, the army dispatched two battalions to reinforce the army units deployed around the camp.

 

News Bulletin Reports

Ain el-Hilweh

Lebanon

Sidon

Clashes

LAF

Army

