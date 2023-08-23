News
Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension
The Lebanese delegation at the United Nations awaits the arrival of Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to New York to initiate formal discussions regarding the anticipated extension of UNIFIL's mandate in the south, scheduled to be released on August 31.
These talks will also address the amendments introduced by France to the resolution, with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
In the meantime, changes have been made to the draft that improved Lebanon's conditions within the text.
Sources suggest that the Lebanese delegation made definitive decisions before traveling and agreed upon a unified approach led by the Foreign Minister. Many of the criticisms and negative observations that were raised have been taken into account, including:
- Changing the name of the northern part of the Ghajar village to the "outskirts of Al-Mari," based on Lebanon's insistence that this area belongs to Lebanese territory.
- Removing the phrase "improvements in Ghajar" that refers to Israel's activities, such as building a barrier and erecting barbed wire. Lebanon views these actions as military activities and occupation.
- Replacing the term "armed factions" with "armed groups" to prevent depicting Lebanon as a haven for terrorism.
However, regarding Lebanese diplomacy, the negotiation on Articles 16 and 17 regarding UNIFIL's mandate and its freedom of movement in the south remains crucial.
The Lebanese mission in New York, led by the Government Commissioner to UNIFIL Brigadier General Mounir Chehade and Prime Minister's Advisor Ziad Mikati, is completing preparations with Lebanon's representative to the Security Council, Jean Murad.
They await the arrival of the Foreign Minister, who departed from Beirut on Wednesday to start negotiations that are expected to be challenging in the face of the determination of France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Their determination revolves around expanding UNIFIL's responsibilities in the south, or at the very least, cementing the amendment approved last year that granted UNIFIL unrestricted movement on the ground without needing permission from or coordination with the Lebanese Army.
Notably, the practical implementation of the amendment has not been carried out to date.
