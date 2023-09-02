Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02 | 11:04
High views
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
2min
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

Municipalities have consistently demonstrated that they are the primary players in finding and executing solutions in every crisis. From COVID-19 to earthquakes, waste crises, electricity and water shortages, and even the repercussions of extreme weather like fires and snowstorms, municipalities have played a pivotal role.

To make their role more effective, a proposed law is being presented to all parliamentary blocs to activate municipal work in Lebanon.

Since the Taif Agreement up to the present day, the term "administrative decentralization" has dominated political discourse and demands. However, it still needs to be implemented.

To activate municipal work, the most crucial role remains in implementing administrative decentralization. First, the quality of government services improves when local authorities are empowered to execute them, thus reducing the burden on central authorities.

Local authorities are better equipped to serve their communities and meet their needs, which may vary from one region to another. By delegating these tasks to municipalities, ministries, and central authorities, they can focus on improving public policies that enhance administrative performance at the national level.
Additionally, this proposal restores municipalities' rights to manage their financial dues commensurate with the public interest of their regions. 

Since the Taif Agreement in 1990, administrative decentralization has been discussed, opening the door to enhancing municipal work. 

However, to this day, the full implementation of Taif, with all its components, still needs to be discovered. Will these new law proposals finally break the political deadlock, or will the full implementation of Taif's principles continue to be out of reach?

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Municipality

Lebanese Cinemas Prepare for 'Barbie' Release Amidst High Anticipation
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
LBCI Previous

