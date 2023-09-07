News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
When was the last time you could move around Lebanon and make purchases with just a debit card? Or seamlessly transfer funds from one bank to another or even pay with checks instead of carrying a stack of money? It has been about four years.
Before the 2019 crisis, most financial transactions in Lebanon were conducted through banks.
However, due to the loss of trust in the banking sector and the local currency, cash has taken over, leading to the dominance of the cash economy.
In numbers, according to the World Bank, the size of the dollar-based cash economy reached approximately $9.9 billion in 2022, nearly half the size of Lebanon's economy. This represents a significant increase from 14 percent of the economy in 2020 and 27 percent in 2021. This upward trend poses tremendous risks to citizens, the country, and its economy.
1. Tax evasion becomes easier: With the prevalence of the cash economy, tax evasion becomes more convenient. For example, when companies and merchants conduct transactions in cash, they can underreport their income to the government. Therefore, the state treasury loses its tax revenues. Furthermore, since cash transactions occur outside the banking sector and lack documented records, auditing becomes challenging, increasing border smuggling and customs invoice fraud.
2. Facilitating money laundering: The cash economy facilitates the laundering of corrupt funds. For instance, it is difficult to trace the source of funds for illicit activities when transactions are conducted in cash. In contrast, banks must provide transparent records of the origins of funds for every transaction, complying with international anti-money laundering laws. This issue was one of the reasons Lebanon came close to being placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list before being granted a one-year extension to address its shortcomings.
3. Hindering economic growth: An economy heavily reliant on cash cannot quickly recover, grow, or create job opportunities. For example, obtaining loans for expanding businesses becomes much more challenging without a functioning banking sector.
4. Loss of Central Bank control: The central banks often intervene in markets through banks to regulate interest rates and stabilize exchange rates. However, the BDL has lost much influence due to the weakened banking sector. Worse still, its attempt to control the cash economy through the Sayrafa platform resulted in market chaos, increased speculation, and favored a select few who profited from the price difference between the platform and the parallel market.
As a result, we are witnessing chaos, a lack of transparency, control, and the ability to track dollars. The international community has raised alarm bells about Lebanon's cash economy, leading to reluctance among foreign investors and financial institutions to engage with the country.
Can the state successfully combat the cash economy through laws and measures subject to international monitoring?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cash
Economy
Challenges
Efforts
Reform
USD
LBP
Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
Lebanon News
05:13
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
2
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
4
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More