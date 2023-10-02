News
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
In Lebanon, an emerging art form garnered attention for all the wrong reasons - trash.
Many are looking at the disturbing scenes of littered streets as if the piles of garbage were a natural part of the landscape.
However, behind this environmental eyesore lies a complex problem of responsibility and accountability.
Unfortunately, Lebanese citizens, often celebrated for their resilience and creativity, are showcasing these attributes in an unintended way - by contributing to environmental pollution. Some individuals have taken to dumping their trash on the streets, turning public spaces into makeshift landfills.
An online video captures a man attempting unsuccessfully to throw garbage into a "basketball hoop." His weak effort is a stark reminder of the creative ways people find to dispose of their waste.
While some argue that these individuals may have initially intended to dispose of their trash correctly but were deterred by overflowing bins or a lack of disposal options, this behavior remains inexcusable.
As for the upcoming winter season, the streets will flood as the drainage is blocked with trash. Therefore, madness will take over citizens who blame the government and remove themselves from responsibility.
A straightforward approach is to keep a trash bag in the car and collect litter until it reaches a proper disposal site.
Alternatively, citizens can wait until they find a designated bin or recycling station to discard their trash. They can even profit from their waste by selling recyclables to specialized centers.
Despite the availability of these solutions, irresponsible littering continues to plague Lebanon's streets. The root cause is a lack of responsibility and civic duty. The blame cannot be solely attributed to the government; individual actions also play a crucial role in maintaining a clean environment.
Lebanese citizens must take it upon themselves to ensure the proper disposal of their waste because the trash-filled streets threaten public health and the environment.
