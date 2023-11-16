News
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
Between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, is there an agreement to end the Yemeni war that has been ongoing since 2015?
Recent developments suggest that an agreement might be on the horizon, capturing the attention of Yemeni observers.
In Riyadh, internationally recognized Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi discussed a roadmap with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, who holds a key role in the Yemeni file. The discussions to end the crisis involved the Saudi leadership and Yemeni factions.
Simultaneously, Al-Alimi engaged in talks with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to review the latest developments and explore pathways to revive the peace process.
The Saudi initiative comes at a time when Riyadh aims to prevent the re-escalation of war in Yemen and the expansion of war in Gaza. This follows the participation of Houthi marches in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israel, some of which crossed over Saudi airspace.
The United States, actively intervening by intercepting Houthi marches in the Red Sea, has also entered negotiations through its special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who commenced his regional tour in Oman, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
These diplomatic meetings and encounters occur within the context of resolving contentious issues related to the Yemeni file. Key points include:
- Salary disbursement for government employees in Houthi-controlled areas.
- Release of all prisoners held by both parties.
- Opening new destinations at Sanaa Airport.
- Resumption of oil exports from ports in southern Yemen.
- Unification of currency for circulation across all regions in Yemen.
- Dealing with Saudi Arabia as a mediator in the Yemeni war rather than a party to the war.
In summary, will these discussions address all outstanding issues and lead to signing an agreement in Riyadh between the Houthis and the Yemeni government? Such an agreement would ideally pave the way for a long-term ceasefire as a prelude to a permanent political settlement.
