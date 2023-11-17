Lebanon border-area pharmacies: Challenges and closures amidst ongoing shelling

2023-11-17 | 10:18
Lebanon border-area pharmacies: Challenges and closures amidst ongoing shelling
0min
Lebanon border-area pharmacies: Challenges and closures amidst ongoing shelling

After 40 days of the Gaza war, with continuous shelling along the border, the repercussions on daily life are unfolding day by day, affecting the health of citizens, especially those who are already ill.

Following demands from pharmacy owners, ongoing discussions between the Pharmacists Syndicate, companies, and the Ministry of Health aim to address this issue.

On the other hand, the head of the Syndicate of Drug Importers, Joe Gharib, confirmed to LBCI that most pharmaceutical companies deliver medicines to pharmacies located within a 25-kilometer radius of the border and in specific areas. 

This is done to ensure the safety of company employees on the one hand and to continue supplying these areas with medicines on the other.

Out of 30 pharmacies in the border area, approximately three of them receive medicines from certain companies, while another number of pharmacies had to close due to the shelling.
 

