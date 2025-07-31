US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House

31-07-2025 | 14:04
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will enter Gaza on Friday to inspect aid distribution and meet with residents of the war-wracked territory.

"Tomorrow, Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current (aid) distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.


AFP
 
