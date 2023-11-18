Fuel shortages deepen: Gaza receives only fraction of essential fuel

On board two trucks that entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, 140,000 liters of fuel were transported.



After two days of waiting at the crossing, Israeli approval was granted for the entry of two trucks into the Gaza Strip, which is facing essential fuel shortages.



US pressure on the Israeli government resulted in an agreement allowing the entry of 140,000 liters every 48 hours.



This fuel is intended for use by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to operate its vehicles that distribute food aid to the people of Gaza and to operate water desalination stations, sewage treatment stations, and hospitals to continue their medical missions.



Furthermore, twenty thousand liters of it are allocated to the Palestinian telecommunications company.



While some may perceive a humanitarian gesture from the Israeli government, the allowed quantities of fuel are significantly less than the daily needs.



UNRWA alone requires 160,000 liters of fuel daily to carry out its basic humanitarian operations, according to Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's Commissioner-General.



At least half a million liters of fuel used to enter Gaza daily, as confirmed by Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director at the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side to LBCI.



Therefore, the fuel quantities entering every two days constitute less than a third of the minimum amount used to enter Gaza daily.



The fuel shortage has affected all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip, with one of its manifestations being the shortage of bread, as highlighted on social media.



In the absence of fuel, those who have access to flour in Gaza are forced to build makeshift ovens with wood to alleviate hunger by baking bread for their families.