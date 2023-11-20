Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20 | 10:57
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
2min
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona

Monday may be one of the days marked by an escalation in Hezbollah's operations against the Israeli army.

Between eight and twenty-eight minutes in the morning, Hezbollah targeted the headquarters of the 91st Regional Division in the Israeli army in the Baranit barracks near the southern town of Rmeish.

Four Burkan rockets launched in a different direction hit the barracks, causing significant damage.

However, Israel acknowledged the operation and videos of the damage circulated without mentioning any injuries.

Thus, its response was not delayed but came further into Lebanese territory, targeting the "Bustan Al-Hakeem" in Rmeish, an area close to populated neighborhoods, and targeting the outskirts of Ayta Al-Shaab.

While Israeli media doubted the government's ability to convince the residents of Kiryat Shmona to return after what Hezbollah did in Baranit, the latter launched three attack drones at Israeli military gathering centers west of Kiryat Shmona, causing direct hits, coinciding with artillery shelling at the same site.

Following these developments and after the airspace was violated by Hezbollah's drones for the third time since the start of the war, sirens were sounded in the settlements of Avivim and Baram in Upper Galilee, fearing the access of other drones.
 

