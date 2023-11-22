Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange

After previous unsuccessful attempts for various reasons, the agreement for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel has finally come to light.



Thursday will be the first day of implementing the deal in which both Qatar and Egypt played a mediating role.



But why Thursday and not Wednesday?



One of the main reasons is that the Israeli government, after approving the agreement, allows a 24-hour window for Israelis to file any objections with the Supreme Court regarding the release of any Palestinian prisoners.



Details of the exchange process will be as follows:



- Among the expected number of hostages held by Hamas and other factions, estimated at 240, the equation is that for each hostage released by Hamas, Israel will release three Palestinian prisoners. According to Hamas' statements, they will release 50 civilian hostages, including women and children under the age of 19, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons.



It's worth noting that Israel stipulated that the released individuals must be from the living, and Hamas will hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in batches. For each batch handed over to the Israeli authorities, they will release a corresponding group of Palestinian prisoners.



- Both parties committed to a four-day ceasefire, halting all military activities.



- Israeli airspace traffic will cease in the southern Gaza Strip for four days, while in the northern Gaza Strip, air traffic will stop for 6 hours daily from 10 am to 4 pm.



- During the ceasefire, it was agreed to ensure freedom of movement for people, especially in Salah al-Din Street, allowing movement from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.



- In addition, hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and fuel will be allowed to enter all areas of the Gaza Strip without exception, according to Hamas's statement.



This ceasefire is extendable, as Israel stipulated the release of ten hostages for each additional day, and according to a US official quoted by Reuters, three Americans are among the prisoners Hamas will release.