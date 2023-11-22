Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange

After previous unsuccessful attempts for various reasons, the agreement for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel has finally come to light.

Thursday will be the first day of implementing the deal in which both Qatar and Egypt played a mediating role.

But why Thursday and not Wednesday?

One of the main reasons is that the Israeli government, after approving the agreement, allows a 24-hour window for Israelis to file any objections with the Supreme Court regarding the release of any Palestinian prisoners.

Details of the exchange process will be as follows:

- Among the expected number of hostages held by Hamas and other factions, estimated at 240, the equation is that for each hostage released by Hamas, Israel will release three Palestinian prisoners. According to Hamas' statements, they will release 50 civilian hostages, including women and children under the age of 19, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons.

It's worth noting that Israel stipulated that the released individuals must be from the living, and Hamas will hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in batches. For each batch handed over to the Israeli authorities, they will release a corresponding group of Palestinian prisoners.

- Both parties committed to a four-day ceasefire, halting all military activities.

- Israeli airspace traffic will cease in the southern Gaza Strip for four days, while in the northern Gaza Strip, air traffic will stop for 6 hours daily from 10 am to 4 pm.

- During the ceasefire, it was agreed to ensure freedom of movement for people, especially in Salah al-Din Street, allowing movement from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

- In addition, hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and fuel will be allowed to enter all areas of the Gaza Strip without exception, according to Hamas's statement.

This ceasefire is extendable, as Israel stipulated the release of ten hostages for each additional day, and according to a US official quoted by Reuters, three Americans are among the prisoners Hamas will release.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Gaza

Hostages

Israel

Israeli

Deal

Prisoners

Palestine

LBCI Next
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:18

Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-26

Israeli Minister in Saudi Arabia on the first public visit to the Kingdom

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:18

Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More