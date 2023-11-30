Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Against the backdrop of the killing of three Israelis and the injury of at least ten in two separate attacks, as well as the deaths of two Palestinian children and the injury and detention of dozens by the Israeli army in the West Bank, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials ways to continue the truce, the prisoners' deal, and the nature of the fighting that Israel insists on resuming.

However, the escalation of security situations in the West Bank and the looming threat of expansion dominated Blinken's discussions.

The Jerusalem operation carried out by two Palestinian brothers, firing on a group of Israelis, resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of eight others. A few hours later, a Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley, injuring Israelis.

These operations occurred after harsh days for Palestinians in the West Bank due to Israeli army practices that led to the killing and injury of dozens, including two children killed in cold blood.

These events signal a potential escalation that could affect Gaza.

Before the last-hour deadline set by the Israeli Security Cabinet for Hamas to revise the list of prisoners to be released on Thursday, Blinken arrived.

With Hamas claiming responsibility for the Jerusalem operation, Israelis escalated their threats to pursue Hamas members in the West Bank and Gaza. Decision-makers resorted to the threat of resuming fighting soon, following a plan they deemed suitable to achieve their objectives and eliminate Hamas throughout the Palestinian territories.

Amid expectations of the truce not holding for additional days, either due to Hamas not adhering to Israeli conditions, according to Tel Aviv's narrative, or due to the escalation of security situations in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the army reinforced its forces in all West Bank areas and Jerusalem.

Combat units were also added to Gaza, awaiting the green light from decision-makers to resume fighting, emphasizing that it's only a matter of time.