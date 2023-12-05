Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05 | 11:09
High views
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
2min
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

In a dramatic turn of events, the leadership of the Hamas movement in Lebanon backtracked on the content of its statement declaring the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Vanguard, citing a misunderstanding of its intentions.

Hamas' reversal specifically pertained to the call for Palestinian youth, wherever they are, to join this vanguard for the liberation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque through resistance.

According to LBCI's sources, Hamas did not coordinate with Hezbollah regarding the announcement of the Al-Aqsa Vanguard. Substantial communications were recorded between the leaderships of both Hezbollah and Hamas after the announcement.

Hamas' statement is seen as a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

The Lebanese Armed Forces did not respond, considering that any response should come from the political authority, which maintained silence on the matter, appearing indifferent to the developments.

Whether the retreat was at the request of Hezbollah or a decision by Hamas, the crucial point is that Hamas reversed its stance, particularly in the face of Lebanese reactions that strongly condemned the attempt to return Palestinians to the era of Fatah.

