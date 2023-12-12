News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
The statements of the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant off the southern Lebanese border come amidst discussions within Israel about US efforts for a similar agreement to the maritime borders deal between Lebanon and Israel, including the area of Jabal Rous in the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills.
So, what is Jabal Rous?
Jabal Rous is a series locally known as the Kfarchouba Hills, overlooking the Lebanese territories in Kfarchouba and surroundings.
In Israeli terms, it is called Har Dov (Mount Dov), named after Dov Rodberg, an Israeli officer killed on those hills in 1970.
Close to the Kfarchouba Hills lies the occupied Shebaa Farms, consisting of 14 farms stretching from the outskirts of Lebanese Shabaa to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
In 2000, Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon but remained in the farms and hills as they overlook vast parts of northern Israel in the Galilee and the Hula Valley, constituting a vital water reservoir for that region.
Both Lebanese and Syrian narratives agree that these areas are Lebanese, without Damascus providing any maps to the United Nations to substantiate the verbal claims.
The absence of official demarcation for these areas has been Israel's pretext for not withdrawing.
This is in the geographical reality of the region, but the region also holds military significance.
On these heights, there are Israeli surveillance sites, including radar installations, as well as the sites of Ramtha, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, and Ruwaisat Al-Samaqa, which are "advanced" combat sites that Hezbollah has targeted in recent weeks.
The withdrawal from the Kfarchouba Hills without the Shebaa Farms, according to the proposal mentioned by Israeli officials, aligns with the demands of implementing UN Resolution 1701.
This resolution issued by the UN Security Council after the July 2006 war focuses on two points in its literal formulation:
Establishing a zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, free from any armed individuals, equipment, or weapons except those related to the government of Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
It also emphasizes the delineation of Lebanon's international borders, especially in disputed or unconfirmed border areas, including the Shebaa Farms region.
Will this endeavor succeed in separating the Shebaa Farms from the Kfarchouba Hills in negotiations, or will the discussion revolve around a "full package" deal?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Shebaa Farms
Kfarchouba Hills
Israel
Yoav Gallant
Borders
Jabal Rous
Mount Dov
Dov Rodberg
Golan Heights
Syria
UN Resolution 1701
Blue Line
Litani River
UNIFIL
Hezbollah
Next
MEA's Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
0
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-23
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2023-09-23
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-11-20
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-20
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
2
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
5
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
8
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More