Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

One appeal after another is launched from Geneva by UNHCR to urge donor countries to provide more funds for the care of refugees worldwide, including Syrian refugees in various countries, including Lebanon.



UNHCR sees increasing challenges and difficulties in securing funds to support host communities and refugees, particularly in Lebanon.



It also perceives political and economic obstacles preventing their return to Syria.



In the Global Refugee Forum, there is an official participation from Syria, which often welcomes the return of the refugees but links it to the economic aid provided to it and the lifting of the siege imposed on it.



In contrast, Syrians who have left Syria and sought refuge in Lebanon and elsewhere participate in the forum. They consider the reason for non-return to be political, stating that the war has not ended in their country.



In Lebanon and Syria, unstable political, economic, and security situations persist. The presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon remains a significant problem, and their return to Syria faces obstacles.



Resettlement in a third country remains the optimal solution, but the question is whether it is readily available.