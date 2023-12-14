Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

One appeal after another is launched from Geneva by UNHCR to urge donor countries to provide more funds for the care of refugees worldwide, including Syrian refugees in various countries, including Lebanon.

UNHCR sees increasing challenges and difficulties in securing funds to support host communities and refugees, particularly in Lebanon. 

It also perceives political and economic obstacles preventing their return to Syria.

In the Global Refugee Forum, there is an official participation from Syria, which often welcomes the return of the refugees but links it to the economic aid provided to it and the lifting of the siege imposed on it.

In contrast, Syrians who have left Syria and sought refuge in Lebanon and elsewhere participate in the forum. They consider the reason for non-return to be political, stating that the war has not ended in their country.

In Lebanon and Syria, unstable political, economic, and security situations persist. The presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon remains a significant problem, and their return to Syria faces obstacles. 

Resettlement in a third country remains the optimal solution, but the question is whether it is readily available.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Refugee

Crisis

Geneva

UNHCR

Funds

Global Refugee Forum

LBCI Next
Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More