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US-Iran talks planned in Switzerland Friday postponed: Bern
Middle East News
19-06-2026 | 02:12
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US-Iran talks planned in Switzerland Friday postponed: Bern
Switzerland announced Friday that planned talks on implementing a US-Iran memorandum of understanding to end the Middle East war had been postponed, hours after U.S. Vice President JD Vance's departure for the Alpine country was cancelled.
"The planned talks between the U.S., Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a message to AFP.
"Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing," it added, without providing a new date for the talks.
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