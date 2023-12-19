Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19 | 10:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

Lebanon awaits Israel to implement Resolution 1701 since 2006 and cease its continuous violations by land, sea, and air, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, and demarcate the borders by lifting its violations on the Blue Line.
This is the official Lebanese stance conveyed to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, as heard by other envoys before her, whenever they discuss the implementation of the resolution. 
Especially concerning the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the borders and the Litani River.
Lebanon desires a comprehensive plan to execute its part of Resolution 1701.
As for discussions about shortening distances, moving Hezbollah beyond the Litani, and establishing a demilitarized zone within ten kilometers from the borders with occupied Palestine, it hasn't been officially raised in channels with Lebanon.
Hezbollah, on its part, considers itself not involved in discussing the proposals and hasn't engaged in negotiations about the demilitarized zone or withdrawing its forces beyond the Litani. 
Their response is clear: "No dialogue or anything else before the cessation of the war in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories."

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Resolution 1701

UN

LBCI Next
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-01

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:29

Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More