Lebanon awaits Israel to implement Resolution 1701 since 2006 and cease its continuous violations by land, sea, and air, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, and demarcate the borders by lifting its violations on the Blue Line.

This is the official Lebanese stance conveyed to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, as heard by other envoys before her, whenever they discuss the implementation of the resolution.

Especially concerning the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the borders and the Litani River.

Lebanon desires a comprehensive plan to execute its part of Resolution 1701.

As for discussions about shortening distances, moving Hezbollah beyond the Litani, and establishing a demilitarized zone within ten kilometers from the borders with occupied Palestine, it hasn't been officially raised in channels with Lebanon.

Hezbollah, on its part, considers itself not involved in discussing the proposals and hasn't engaged in negotiations about the demilitarized zone or withdrawing its forces beyond the Litani.

Their response is clear: "No dialogue or anything else before the cessation of the war in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories."