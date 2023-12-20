News
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-20 | 08:21
2
min
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
The US Senior Advisor, Amos Hockstein, will not visit Lebanon and Israel in the near future to continue the discussions on implementing Resolution 1701.
Some US sources have indicated that what the Israelis proposed to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding the establishment of a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, with a depth of 10 kilometers, is merely another idea presented for discussion.
This idea follows previous proposals for a buffer zone with a width of 30 or 40 km within Lebanese territory and another suggestion to effectively dedicate the buffer zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, as stipulated in Resolution 1701, according to US sources.
However, the proposals for implementing Resolution 1701 are assumed to be realistic, waiting for the situation in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah's stance on the matter to evolve.
These sources suggested that the proposals should be realistic and executed by Lebanon and Israel, with the ultimate goal of achieving a permanent ceasefire.
Furthermore, some sources indicated that the aim is to achieve a permanent ceasefire, not just a cessation of military operations, as outlined in Resolution 1701.
Additionally, this should coincide with active international efforts to address Lebanon's reservations along the Blue Line and establish an arrangement for the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba hills involving all relevant parties, including the Syrian side.
The sources also said that when this occurs, a buffer zone will automatically emerge between Lebanon and Israel, characterized by lasting tranquility.
Consequently, a political settlement for the situation in the region will solidify peace along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
However, discussions about increasing the Lebanese army's presence in the 1701 area without any regional political agreement will not yield the desired results in resolving border disputes and ending mutual violations.
