Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
The Israeli War Cabinet has outlined a comprehensive plan to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing.
This announcement comes ahead of the anticipated return of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Tel Aviv next week. It aligns with ongoing discussions led by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Washington.
Conversely, security sources have warned about potential hurdles in reaching agreements with Washington related to aid distribution and the administration of Gaza post-war.
These challenges further complicate negotiations around the prisoner exchange deal and the future of intensified hostilities that Israel plans to pursue. At the same time, Washington obstructs the transfer of some required weapons to Israel, including Apache helicopters.
Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant shared his proposed plan with Americans for the future of work at the Rafah crossing, emphasizing a commitment to the independent transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza without Hamas interference. Both parties are set to continue discussions on this matter.
The plan revolves around constructing an extensive underground barrier on the Egyptian side, spanning 13 kilometers.
Additionally, it involves implementing advanced technological measures to detect any tunneling attempts by Hamas, with the condition that Hamas refrains from challenging these barriers. Any violation will prompt immediate Israeli military action in the area.
However, the majority of Israelis oppose the plan, as it is deemed unlikely to achieve the goal of the Al-Aqsa Flood war, which is eliminating the Hamas leadership.
During the recent hostilities, the Israeli army reported the loss of 170 soldiers and 24 hostages killed by friendly fire, with only one returning alive. This has triggered protests from families of the captives and opposition forces, joined by a wide range of youths to exert pressure on the government.
Political and security analysts anticipate that this mobilization could contribute to hastening a ceasefire, especially given Israel's limited achievements in the ongoing war.
