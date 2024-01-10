News
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 11:15
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
In a recent visit to Ramallah, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a key supporter of Israel's actions in Gaza, encountered a reception less warm than expected from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
During their meeting, Abbas presented three main demands to the American guest:
- Gaza integral to Palestine: Asserting that Gaza is an inseparable part of the Palestinian state, rejecting any attempt to separate or annex any portion.
- Rejection of forced displacement: Strongly opposing any forced displacement of Palestinian citizens, whether in Gaza or the West Bank.
- Call for international peace conference: Advocating for an international peace conference to end Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem, considering it Palestine's capital.
In contrast, the US State Department emphasized in its statement the discussions between Blinken and Abbas on Palestinian Authority reforms, describing them as "fruitful."
The focus on administrative reforms in the Palestinian Authority is not new, with several top US officials mentioning it since October 7.
What does Washington aim to achieve through these reforms?
The US administration primarily seeks internal reforms within the Palestinian Authority, structuring its governance to align with the US vision that expects the Palestinian Authority to take on the responsibility of managing Gaza post-war.
According to Axios, the Biden administration desires comprehensive reforms from the 86-year-old Palestinian President. This includes injecting younger individuals into the Palestinian Authority's leadership, possessing credibility and influence among both West Bank and Gaza Palestinians, and garnering international respect.
Washington's proposals also involve Abbas relinquishing some of his powers.
As the meeting between Abbas and Blinken concluded on both sides of the West Bank, it reflected the nuanced diplomatic landscape the US navigates in the region.
