News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Breaking Barriers: Mar Galcerán's Inspiring Journey of Inclusion and Success
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-15 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Breaking Barriers: Mar Galcerán's Inspiring Journey of Inclusion and Success
Every individual, regardless of their differences, tends to think that people with special needs have no capabilities or capacities. Mar Galcerán, a Spanish woman, tells you she is just like you.
To change the stereotypical perceptions some people hold about individuals with Down syndrome or those with special needs, Mar embarked on a social inclusion crusade.
Entering the conservative People's Party at 18, she paved her way into public life, working in various ministries before running for last year's regional elections in Valencia, eastern Spain.
After a successful campaign, she won a seat in the regional parliament, becoming the first parliamentarian with Down syndrome. Carrying with her a message that she is a capable human being, her success marks the first step in a long journey.
Like María, there is Angela, who also has Down syndrome and was appointed the first counselor for a Spanish city in 2013. Why not? Scientific evidence proves that these individuals have numerous talents and capacities.
Mar Galcerán's story is a tale of individual success and a nation that encourages equality among its citizens.
This is something all countries, with a bit of determination, can achieve.
News Bulletin Reports
Down Syndrome
Spain
Next
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-12
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-12
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-30
Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza
World News
2023-11-30
Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-15
Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’
World News
2023-11-15
Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Political Divisions Deepen as Israeli Cabinet Votes to Escalate Gaza Fighting
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Political Divisions Deepen as Israeli Cabinet Votes to Escalate Gaza Fighting
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Stalemate Continues in Lebanese Government Over Military Appointments
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Stalemate Continues in Lebanese Government Over Military Appointments
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
2
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
3
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
6
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
7
Lebanon News
07:16
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
07:16
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
8
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More