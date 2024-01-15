Every individual, regardless of their differences, tends to think that people with special needs have no capabilities or capacities. Mar Galcerán, a Spanish woman, tells you she is just like you.



To change the stereotypical perceptions some people hold about individuals with Down syndrome or those with special needs, Mar embarked on a social inclusion crusade.



Entering the conservative People's Party at 18, she paved her way into public life, working in various ministries before running for last year's regional elections in Valencia, eastern Spain.



After a successful campaign, she won a seat in the regional parliament, becoming the first parliamentarian with Down syndrome. Carrying with her a message that she is a capable human being, her success marks the first step in a long journey.



Like María, there is Angela, who also has Down syndrome and was appointed the first counselor for a Spanish city in 2013. Why not? Scientific evidence proves that these individuals have numerous talents and capacities.



Mar Galcerán's story is a tale of individual success and a nation that encourages equality among its citizens.



This is something all countries, with a bit of determination, can achieve.