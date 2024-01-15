Breaking Barriers: Mar Galcerán's Inspiring Journey of Inclusion and Success

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-15 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breaking Barriers: Mar Galcerán&#39;s Inspiring Journey of Inclusion and Success
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Breaking Barriers: Mar Galcerán's Inspiring Journey of Inclusion and Success

Every individual, regardless of their differences, tends to think that people with special needs have no capabilities or capacities. Mar Galcerán, a Spanish woman, tells you she is just like you. 

To change the stereotypical perceptions some people hold about individuals with Down syndrome or those with special needs, Mar embarked on a social inclusion crusade.

Entering the conservative People's Party at 18, she paved her way into public life, working in various ministries before running for last year's regional elections in Valencia, eastern Spain. 

After a successful campaign, she won a seat in the regional parliament, becoming the first parliamentarian with Down syndrome. Carrying with her a message that she is a capable human being, her success marks the first step in a long journey.

Like María, there is Angela, who also has Down syndrome and was appointed the first counselor for a Spanish city in 2013. Why not? Scientific evidence proves that these individuals have numerous talents and capacities.

Mar Galcerán's story is a tale of individual success and a nation that encourages equality among its citizens. 

This is something all countries, with a bit of determination, can achieve.

News Bulletin Reports

Down Syndrome

Spain

LBCI Next
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-11-15

Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Political Divisions Deepen as Israeli Cabinet Votes to Escalate Gaza Fighting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Stalemate Continues in Lebanese Government Over Military Appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation

LBCI
World News
10:11

Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More