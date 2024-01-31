News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31 | 11:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Here is Al Mawasi: An area not exceeding 14 square kilometers, turned by the Israeli occupation into a displacement hotspot, repeatedly urging Palestinians to go there under the pretext of it being a safe zone.
Al Mawasi, constituting about three percent of the Gaza Strip's area, extends between the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern part of the sector.
It consists of desert sands interspersed with some agricultural lands. The area is not qualified to accommodate refugees in terms of infrastructure or residential buildings.
This was the experience of those who arrived there under Israeli pressure, which claimed that the area was safe and had the necessary living conditions.
The story of displacing Palestinians to Al Mawasi was planned by Israel in the past November. Israel claimed coordination with the United Nations regarding this matter.
In response, UNRWA, the international agency, described Israel's statements as false in a letter addressed to Israeli ministers Eli Cohen and Yoav Gallant, stating:
- A humanitarian or safe zone cannot protect civilians unless all parties to the conflict agree to establish such a zone.
- Displaced persons must receive the necessities for survival, including food, water, shelter, cleanliness, and health.
- No party has the right to invoke the existence of a humanitarian or safe zone to neglect or ignore its obligations towards civilians outside it.
The Israeli displacement plan continues to this day. If implemented, it would make Al Mawasi, a small area, one of the most densely populated regions in the world, with estimates reaching up to 157,000 people per square kilometer.
Al Mawasi is only 5 kilometers away from the Egyptian border, where discussions about an Israeli attempt to transfer Palestinians there persist, a transfer vehemently rejected by both Egypt and the residents of the Gaza Strip.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Al Mawasi
Israel
Displacement
Palestinians
Gaza Strip
Next
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-12-09
At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-12-09
At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-28
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
0
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
4
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
6
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
8
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More