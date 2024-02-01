Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

Report by Ahmed Abdallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In a time dominated by talks of an imminent truce in the war on Gaza, the Israeli public and media continue to discuss an extensive war on the northern borders with Lebanon.



The first signs appear with the Israeli Ministry of Justice warning its employees to prepare for power outages in Israel for several days in case of a war with Lebanon.



The ministry anticipates power cuts affecting at least 60 percent of the population for a duration ranging from 24 to 48 hours, with repairs potentially taking up to 72 hours.



Israelis are deeply concerned about this possibility. The "Israel Hayom" Military and Defense Correspondent, Lilach Shoval, says that the first concern in a "power outage scenario" is the population connected to a ventilator at home, who depend on oxygen to live.



According to Shoval, around 30,000 citizens in Israel use such devices in their homes.



Beyond the electricity issue, the war with Lebanon poses a threat to the food security of the occupying entity.



According to the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture, the farms in the north, which have been largely evacuated, produce 40 percent of the fruits in Israel and 70 percent of the egg needs.



Now, these areas have become areas for the Israeli army to gather and are crowded with tents and tanks, and there is no longer a place for farmers.



Today, Israel is attempting to import more vegetables, but these efforts face challenges from security incidents in the Red Sea, suspension of flights by several airlines to Israel, as well as Palestinian missile attacks on several ports, such as Ashdod, which is close to the Gaza border and is the largest Israeli port.



Amidst all these media and news "mobilizations," there is a "contradictory" military reality.



Yedioth Ahronoth revealed on Wednesday that the army is reducing its forces on the Lebanon border, replacing them with local security units to handle security incidents.



Which narrative holds the truth? Have the confrontations in the South reached their end, or has the real war not yet begun?