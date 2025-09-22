Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued a pardon on Monday for prominent activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been in jail since 2019, state-linked media reported.



"The Egyptian president issues a pardon for the remainder of the prison sentence for a number of convicted persons, after taking the constitutional and legal procedures in this regard. The pardon includes... Alaa Ahmed Seif El-Islam Abdel Fattah," said Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egypt's intelligence service.



The 43-year-old British-Egyptian dual national was a leading figure in Egypt's 2011 uprising and was jailed under successive governments since.





AFP