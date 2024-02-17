Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

2024-02-17 | 11:11
Netanyahu&#39;s three no&#39;s: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu&#39;s resignation
3min
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Residents of southern Israel woke up to air raid sirens on Saturday, marking the launch of a rocket from Gaza, as the war entered its 134th day with 134 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Amid internal pressure to escalate the campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and decision-makers, protests have erupted over the lack of progress in the prisoner exchange deal and the absence of a timeline to end the war due to the failure of the War Cabinet and government to unify positions on these matters.

Netanyahu's refusal to participate in prisoner negotiations has sparked calls for his dismissal, especially after US President Joe Biden urged a temporary ceasefire to secure the hostages' release, expressing hope for Gaza's current peace, rejecting Netanyahu's three no's: no to a prisoner deal, no to a ceasefire, and no to a plan ensuring a Palestinian state.

While political and military institutions announced progress in preparations to invade Rafah, new US support for Israel with advanced and precise weapons, including thousands of bombs and ammunition used to destroy tunnels during the war, has been revealed.

Despite concerns from multiple sides about the intensification of the battle in Rafah in light of this support, observers see it as reinforcing Israel's deterrence, particularly against Iran and the northern front, which remains a priority after recent developments.

If the purpose of these weapons is to bolster Israel's deterrence, security, and intelligence reports, warn of the army's inability to engage in a multi-front war and the inadequacy of Israel's defensive systems like Iron Dome, Hetz, and David's Sling, deployed along the northern and southern borders, to protect Israel.

In light of these developments, officials declare that Israel's biggest challenge is the possibility of missile launches from Iran, raining down thousands of rockets daily, orchestrated by Hezbollah.

