News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
1
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
1
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions rise as Israel rejects Hamas conditions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tensions rise as Israel rejects Hamas conditions
Report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
With just over eleven days remaining until the start of Ramadan, Israel continues its policy of insistence on maintaining the sound of war louder than the sound of peace, while the race intensifies between the end of these days and reach a hostage exchange deal.
With little optimism, the Israeli delegation in Qatar awaits Hamas's response to the draft deal, expected on Wednesday, after Israeli officials reiterated rejection of Hamas's conditions, which are:
-Complete cessation of Israeli aircraft operations during the truce.
-Declaration of an end to fighting and the retreat of the army from the Gaza Strip in the final stage of the hostage exchange deal.
Israel's position made the progress towards completing the deal unclear.
With increased pressure from the United States and the international community, and pressure from human rights organizations on Israel to double the number of trucks transporting food aid to Gaza Strip from 250 to 500 trucks, which is one of the deal's clauses, Tel Aviv tightens its restrictions. Meanwhile, voices of Israelis opposed to increasing humanitarian aid grow louder, claiming it will provide oxygen to Hamas.
Israel is losing means of pressure it exerts on the movement, all while the hunger threatening the lives of Gazans.
On the other hand, some within Israel argue that failing to provide aid and worsening hunger and poverty will make Rafah crossing a relief for Gazans, thus increasing the risk of exacerbating the crisis with Egypt.
As Ramadan approaches, Israel considers that the invitation by Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, for Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 48- Palestinians to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan as dangerous, prompting tightened measures at Al-Aqsa.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accuses Hamas of coordinating with Iran and Hezbollah to turn Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque into a second stage of October’s attack, undermining all de-escalation efforts.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Truce
Egypt
Crisis
Next
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Hamas says it is awaiting new truce proposal from mediators' talks with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Hamas says it is awaiting new truce proposal from mediators' talks with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-29
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector
Lebanon News
2023-12-29
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector
0
World News
2023-12-26
Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea
World News
2023-12-26
Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
2
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
3
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
4
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
5
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
6
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
7
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More