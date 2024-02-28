Tensions rise as Israel rejects Hamas conditions

Report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

With just over eleven days remaining until the start of Ramadan, Israel continues its policy of insistence on maintaining the sound of war louder than the sound of peace, while the race intensifies between the end of these days and reach a hostage exchange deal.



With little optimism, the Israeli delegation in Qatar awaits Hamas's response to the draft deal, expected on Wednesday, after Israeli officials reiterated rejection of Hamas's conditions, which are:



-Complete cessation of Israeli aircraft operations during the truce.

-Declaration of an end to fighting and the retreat of the army from the Gaza Strip in the final stage of the hostage exchange deal.



Israel's position made the progress towards completing the deal unclear.

With increased pressure from the United States and the international community, and pressure from human rights organizations on Israel to double the number of trucks transporting food aid to Gaza Strip from 250 to 500 trucks, which is one of the deal's clauses, Tel Aviv tightens its restrictions. Meanwhile, voices of Israelis opposed to increasing humanitarian aid grow louder, claiming it will provide oxygen to Hamas.



Israel is losing means of pressure it exerts on the movement, all while the hunger threatening the lives of Gazans.



On the other hand, some within Israel argue that failing to provide aid and worsening hunger and poverty will make Rafah crossing a relief for Gazans, thus increasing the risk of exacerbating the crisis with Egypt.



As Ramadan approaches, Israel considers that the invitation by Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, for Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 48- Palestinians to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan as dangerous, prompting tightened measures at Al-Aqsa.



Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accuses Hamas of coordinating with Iran and Hezbollah to turn Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque into a second stage of October’s attack, undermining all de-escalation efforts.