Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
2024-02-28
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Karine Keuhckerian
The US primaries in the state of Michigan condense the American electoral scene ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in November.
Trump secured 68 percent of the Republican votes in the state, compared to his rival Nikki Haley, who received only 26 percent of the votes.
Consequently, he is paving his almost assured way to become the official Republican candidate after leading in all states where primaries were held, facing the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
On the flip side, the Democratic Party and Biden faced disappointing and concerning results in Michigan, reflecting the dissatisfaction of Arab, Muslim, and progressive Democratic voters who lean toward the left.
All of them are dissatisfied with Biden's support for Israel's war on Gaza.
Although President Biden is the inevitable candidate for the Democratic Party, the primaries are considered a referendum on his performance, and the result was shocking for the administration.
Almost 100,000 people, or 14 percent of Democrats in Michigan, voted with the term "uncommitted," which is a "dissent vote."
This movement was initiated by several leaders in the state, most of whom were Democratic Party candidates, including the Lebanese-origin mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud.
The campaign, titled "Listen To Michigan," called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and local community discussions afterward to secure support against Trump in the elections.
Why is this result concerning? Because Biden has lost more than 100,000 "dissent votes" to date.
If the Democratic Party fails to bring them back, Biden could lose the state of Michigan in November, which is crucial in determining the election outcome.
Compared to 2020, Biden led Trump by 150,000 votes in Michigan, with the entire Arab community supporting him.
The Michigan scenario could be repeated in several other states where the Arab vote could tip the balance in favor of one party.
In Arizona, Biden won by a margin of only 10,000 votes, while the estimated Arab population in the state is 60,000. In Georgia, he won by 12,000, with an estimated Arab population of 57,000.
In addition, the Arab vote in the states of Pennsylvania and Virginia is also influential.
Can the administration change the perception of Arabs and alleviate their disappointment before the November presidential elections?
Learn More