Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
2024-03-02 | 12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Even drones used for photography are not immune to the repercussions of the war in the region, and the reason is interference and manipulation of the GPS location system, which began after the outbreak of clashes in southern Lebanon.
In an attempt to prevent the infiltration of Hezbollah's suicide drones, Israel disabled the reception of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in the border area with Lebanon. Today, after five months, more than one incident of drones falling or disappearing has been recorded in various areas of Lebanon, from Keserwan and Metn to the capital, Beirut.
So, how are these incidents happening?
This problem is causing losses for young photographers who rely on it as a source of income, and some simple steps can reduce the likelihood of these incidents.
It's true that these aircraft used by photographers are civilian and for photography only. Still, parties to the conflict use them either for surveillance, like the MK aircraft or for carrying out suicide attacks through relatively large drones carrying shells or small missiles.
From the air to the sea, even fishermen have been affected by the manipulation of GPS, which they rely on heavily during fishing.
Year after year, the nature of wars is changing, and technological power has become a significant part of any military arsenal for any party in the conflict.
