Divisions in Israeli leadership: The purpose of Israeli Benny Gantz's secret trip to Washington
2024-03-04 | 13:16
Divisions in Israeli leadership: The purpose of Israeli Benny Gantz's secret trip to Washington
Report by Toni Mrad. English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz's unannounced trip to Washington without informing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signals underlying tensions within the Israeli government.
Similarly, when close associates of the Israeli minister arrange a visit to Washington without involving the Israeli embassy there, it also indicates an issue.
In brief, this happened with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, currently in the US capital to meet with American officials.
Gantz's visit comes amid the US administration's reservations about Netanyahu's war policies, though it does not imply a rejection of the war. Washington views Gantz as a better representative of Israeli citizens' sentiments.
The purpose of Gantz's trip to the United States at this time is to discuss ways for a temporary ceasefire, the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, and post-war plans.
These initiatives form part of Gantz's plan to stop the war, aiming for gradual victory, including a prisoner exchange deal and dismantling Hamas' military capabilities and authority.
This plan aims to alleviate pressure on the Biden administration, domestically and internationally.
Therefore, the dispute between Netanyahu and Gantz evident in this visit is not a spur-of-the-moment occurrence but traces back to before the October 7 war.
Before the recent hostilities, Gantz opposed Netanyahu's judicial reforms, viewing them as a recipe for Israel's slide into civil war, and also expressed reservations about Netanyahu's support for extremist religious parties.
During the war, Gantz refused to solely blame Netanyahu for the failure to repel Hamas's attacks, considering the need to support military leadership rather than making statements that could undermine public resilience.
While Gantz's actions may hint at a new phase that would topple the current government, it is premature to suggest they will lead to a significant political shift.
Any change depends on internal power dynamics that have yet to mature fully.
