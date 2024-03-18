Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the early hours of Monday morning, mysterious sounds were heard along the Syrian-Jordanian border.



According to the Jordanian military, these sounds were attributed to the Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, which moved in response to radar warnings detecting unidentified aerial movements.



Amid the foggy narrative from the Jordanian military, two scenarios are proposed:



Firstly, the Jordanian military conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of the Nassib crossing in the countryside of Daraa. Syrian media reports confirm that the Jordanian aircraft carried out three strikes targeting a mobile vehicle suspected to belong to drug smugglers.



A second hypothesis suggests that Jordan detected two unidentified drones about to enter Jordanian territory, prompting the air force to intercept them.



However, these drones were not engaged in drug smuggling operations but rather on a hostile mission, originating from Iraq and heading in a singular direction.



This incident occurs amidst ongoing operations by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles.



The latest announcement came early Monday regarding the targeting of an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle base in the occupied Golan Heights.



It is worth noting that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq previously targeted a US military point inside Jordan known as "Tower 22" with drones.