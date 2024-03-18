News
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
2024-03-18 | 13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the early hours of Monday morning, mysterious sounds were heard along the Syrian-Jordanian border.
According to the Jordanian military, these sounds were attributed to the Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, which moved in response to radar warnings detecting unidentified aerial movements.
Amid the foggy narrative from the Jordanian military, two scenarios are proposed:
Firstly, the Jordanian military conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of the Nassib crossing in the countryside of Daraa. Syrian media reports confirm that the Jordanian aircraft carried out three strikes targeting a mobile vehicle suspected to belong to drug smugglers.
A second hypothesis suggests that Jordan detected two unidentified drones about to enter Jordanian territory, prompting the air force to intercept them.
However, these drones were not engaged in drug smuggling operations but rather on a hostile mission, originating from Iraq and heading in a singular direction.
This incident occurs amidst ongoing operations by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles.
The latest announcement came early Monday regarding the targeting of an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle base in the occupied Golan Heights.
It is worth noting that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq previously targeted a US military point inside Jordan known as "Tower 22" with drones.
News Bulletin Reports
Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?
Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?
2023-12-31
Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector
2024-03-15
Border diplomacy: Lebanon's stance on French proposal and Syrian concerns
2024-03-11
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
News Bulletin Reports
Longing for independence: The Kurdish 'struggle' in Iraq
Longing for independence: The Kurdish 'struggle' in Iraq
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
Lebanon News
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
Lebanon News
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
Learn More