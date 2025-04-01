Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel would not allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to control the occupied West Bank during a tour of the territory with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said Israel was "here to stay."



"Just as we are crushing Palestinian terror in the terror camps of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur al-Shams, we will prevent any attempt by the PA to take control of Judea and Samaria and harm Jewish settlements," Katz said in a video statement alongside Smotrich.





AFP