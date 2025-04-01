Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-04-2025 | 08:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel would not allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to control the occupied West Bank during a tour of the territory with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said Israel was "here to stay."

"Just as we are crushing Palestinian terror in the terror camps of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur al-Shams, we will prevent any attempt by the PA to take control of Judea and Samaria and harm Jewish settlements," Katz said in a video statement alongside Smotrich.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Ministers

Palestinian

Authority

Control

West Bank

Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03

Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Palestinian health ministry says Israeli raid in West Bank kills one

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23

Hundreds leave Jenin camp in West Bank on Israeli 'evacuation order': Palestinian official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31

Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31

Health ministry in Gaza says 1,001 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-12

Iran says it received Trump's letter: Iranian media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-29

Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: What LBCI sources have confirmed so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More