Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-20 | 12:43
High views
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza
2min
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In late February 2024, dozens of Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in Gaza while attempting to access aid. 

At that time, there was confusion in Israel in an attempt to justify what happened through two narratives: the first suggested that truck drivers ran over Palestinians— while the second acknowledged targeting due to Israeli soldiers feeling threatened.

Today, the scene has changed. Aid is arriving by air, land, and sea, but who will oversee the distribution of this aid and ensure that chaos does not spread?

The answer to this question seems to have come through a video clip released by Reuters showing aid trucks in Gaza being manned by armed individuals attempting to protect them. Who are these people?

According to the agency's report, the armed individuals are a group of clans and factions that have begun providing security for aid convoys in Gaza. 

According to the agency, quoting a senior Israeli official, Israel is open to Palestinians taking over security in areas of the Gaza Strip, even agreeing to the formation of an armed police force. 

However, this is a project for the day after the war once it is confirmed that these individuals have no affiliation with Hamas.

News Bulletin Reports

Gaza

Aid

Palestine

Israel

