Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

A report by Ali al-Hajj, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Can Israeli Residents Wake Up to Find Themselves in Beirut?
 
According to Channel 12 Hebrew, this is what happened today when most residents of central Israel woke up to find themselves through Google Maps and the Waze application in Beirut.

Israeli citizens also reported that the Gett taxi and Wolt food delivery apps stopped working or experienced delays in delivery times. 
 
Passengers also reported issues with paying for train trips using the Moovit app, as it did not accurately select locations. Additionally, there were reports of phones randomly turning on and off.

These technological disruptions or jamming within Israel are intentional and aimed at protecting Israel from any Iranian retaliation for targeting its consulate in Damascus. The goal is to disrupt any Iranian attempts to launch precision weapons such as cruise missiles or drones that rely on the Global Positioning System (GPS).

These disruptions in Israel have raised concerns because if Israel disrupts the GPS and instead of providing the correct location within Israel, it gives the location as Beirut, could Iran decide to launch a missile strike that would hit Lebanon instead of Israel?

A military expert told LBCI that there are two types of long-range missiles being used today:

The first type carries a magic eye and a transmitter, which is not a threat because it can be remotely controlled and directed towards the target.
The second type relies on GPS, which poses a threat because its trajectory can be altered.

According to the same expert, jamming becomes difficult unless any country, including Iran, adopts a non-GPS tracking system, i.e., a system linked to Russian satellites.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

GPS

Lebanon

Beirut

LBCI Next
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:51

Senior Hamas leader says Egypt offered ceasefire proposal but does not include anything new

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-12

Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57

Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More