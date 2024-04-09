Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the world awaits Iran's response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus over a week ago, leaked information about an Iranian message directed at the United States has surfaced.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian apparently delivered the message to his Omani counterpart, whose country serves as a mediator conveying messages between Washington and Tehran.



What did Abdollahian do in Muscat before heading to Damascus?



According to media reports, the content of this message reveals that Tehran is negotiating the extent and strength of the strike in Israeli territory.



Its purpose is to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to prevent the Israeli military from launching an attack on Rafah, in addition to reducing Israeli operations in Syria in exchange for mitigating the severity of the strike.



However, Iran's position does not imply that Tehran will not retaliate later.



In conclusion, the upcoming days are likely to confirm the validity of reports that have indicated a new equation: no striking Israel in exchange for stopping the war in Gaza and reducing Israeli attacks on Syria.