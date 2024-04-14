Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister&#39;s Visit to Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

A report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Will Iranian drones overshadow the long-awaited visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Washington, diverting attention from the Sudani-Biden agenda? This concern is notable given the importance both sides attach to the visit.

Prime Minister Sudani has framed his first official visit to Washington since taking office in October 2022 as crucial for fostering stability in the Middle East. In an article in Foreign Affairs, he made the significant assertion that armed factions in Iraq would come to an end, while emphasizing the need for time to navigate the complexities of the issue.

President Biden plans to sign a mutual defense agreement with Iraq and establish a permanent bilateral security relationship ahead of the visit. Key issues on the Biden-Sudani agenda include the presence of US military forces in Iraq, with discussions potentially addressing a timeline for their withdrawal. Additionally, the talks will cover the good relations between the Kurdistan region—a close ally of Washington—and Baghdad, as noted by a senior US State Department official to Alhurra.

Other topics include the commercial investment of US companies in Iraq, banking reforms, and energy and water issues aimed at achieving Iraqi energy independence.

The discussions may also extend to regional conflicts and ways to contain them. This aligns with President Biden’s goal of ensuring Iraq does not become a source of trouble as the US elections approach. He is relying on Sudani to provide safeguards against attacks on US forces and facilities within Iraq.

What does Sudani hope to gain from this visit? He seeks to avoid any US actions in Iraq, such as sanctions against Iraqi leaders and officials, pressure on Iraqi banks and financial activities, or airstrikes against armed groups without the Iraqi government's permission. Most importantly, Sudani views his reception at the White House as a golden standard that could garner international support, facilitating his re-election in Iraq's 2025 elections.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Prime Minister

US

Washington

Visit

LBCI Next
Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli channel: US and British jets downed Iranian drones over Iraq-Syria border

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13

Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More