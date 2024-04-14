A report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Will Iranian drones overshadow the long-awaited visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Washington, diverting attention from the Sudani-Biden agenda? This concern is notable given the importance both sides attach to the visit.



Prime Minister Sudani has framed his first official visit to Washington since taking office in October 2022 as crucial for fostering stability in the Middle East. In an article in Foreign Affairs, he made the significant assertion that armed factions in Iraq would come to an end, while emphasizing the need for time to navigate the complexities of the issue.



President Biden plans to sign a mutual defense agreement with Iraq and establish a permanent bilateral security relationship ahead of the visit. Key issues on the Biden-Sudani agenda include the presence of US military forces in Iraq, with discussions potentially addressing a timeline for their withdrawal. Additionally, the talks will cover the good relations between the Kurdistan region—a close ally of Washington—and Baghdad, as noted by a senior US State Department official to Alhurra.



Other topics include the commercial investment of US companies in Iraq, banking reforms, and energy and water issues aimed at achieving Iraqi energy independence.



The discussions may also extend to regional conflicts and ways to contain them. This aligns with President Biden’s goal of ensuring Iraq does not become a source of trouble as the US elections approach. He is relying on Sudani to provide safeguards against attacks on US forces and facilities within Iraq.



What does Sudani hope to gain from this visit? He seeks to avoid any US actions in Iraq, such as sanctions against Iraqi leaders and officials, pressure on Iraqi banks and financial activities, or airstrikes against armed groups without the Iraqi government's permission. Most importantly, Sudani views his reception at the White House as a golden standard that could garner international support, facilitating his re-election in Iraq's 2025 elections.