US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The United States vetoed the United Nations Security Council resolution granting full UN membership to Palestine.



The resolution, proposed by Algeria, was put to a vote before the 15 member states of the council.



Among the ten non-permanent council members, Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, South Korea, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia approved the Palestinian proposal, while Switzerland abstained from voting.



Of the five permanent council members, China, Russia, and France voted in favor of the resolution. France's stance was notable, as it distinguished itself from the rest of Israel's allies.



This French position aligns with Paris' ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and take decisive steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.



A draft resolution to this effect was presented by the French delegation to the Security Council in early April, reflecting European aspirations in this matter, as reiterated by several countries, notably Spain, which called for recognition of the Palestinian state.



However, the stance of Israel's remaining allies, such as Britain, which abstained from voting, and the United States, which objected, were not surprising.



The Palestinian presidency condemned Washington's use of veto power, deeming it unethical and unjustifiable, portraying it as blatant aggression pushing the region toward the brink. This sentiment was echoed by Palestine's representative at the United Nations Security Council meeting.



Yet, if Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, how does it attend Security Council sessions through its permanent representative at the UN General Assembly?



In 2012, Palestine was granted non-member observer state status by the United Nations General Assembly following a resolution adopted by a large majority.



In the same resolution, the General Assembly expressed hope that the Security Council would respond to Palestine's request for full membership, submitted in September 2011.



Palestine's request has been reiterated multiple times without results, and its membership in the United Nations remains incomplete to this day.



Will Palestine eventually attain this right, or will Israel and its allies have the final say?