Assessing the Battlefield: Reflections on 200 Days of War

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



More than 200 days have passed since October 7th, what began with battles in settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip evolved into control over ships in the Red Sea, igniting the southern front in Lebanon, and targeting US bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.



So what does the battlefield look like after 200 days of war?



In Gaza, where the Israeli war machine has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, approximately 62% of homes have been destroyed or damaged, along with 84% of healthcare facilities, in addition to the displacement of 1.7 million Palestinians, according to a report by UNRWA.



As for Israel, which lost 1200 of its settlers and soldiers on October 7th, its ground operation in the Strip led to an additional 260 soldiers lost in the open war, according to its Foreign Ministry.



The war resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of settlers from the Gaza periphery.



Economically, it is expected that the Israeli economy will shrink by 11% in the last three months of this year, according to Bloomberg.



Supporting fronts, from Lebanon to Yemen and Iraq, executed nearly 2000 operations by the 200th day of the war, according to a graphic published by the war media.



According to the chart, Hezbollah had the largest share of the operations, targeting more than 1400 sites, 182 settlements, in addition to 51 aerial targets, the most notable being the downing of the Hermes 900 drone, estimated at $10 million.



It was also notable that new weapons entered that Hezbollah had not used in its previous conflicts with Israel, such as Volcano, Diamond, and Falaq missiles.



The war in southern Lebanon led to the displacement of more than 92,000 citizens, 1324 injuries, and 340 deaths according to the latest report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

As for the Israeli side, the Israeli media talks about nearly 60,000 displaced from northern settlements, with no clear number for the army's casualties on the northern front.



In Iraq, the number of operations by the Islamic resistance reached 243,

65 of which targeted Israel, while the remaining targeted objectives in Iraq and Syria.



In Yemen, the largest number of 118 operations were carried out by the armed forces affiliated with the Houthis, primarily at sea in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in addition to 18 operations reaching Israeli territories and targeting two military aircraft.



More than 200 days of war have not yet revealed the outlines of its end, and the numbers are increasing on all fronts.