Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-30 | 12:35
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
2min
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

There will be no investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into Israeli war crimes in Lebanon. This decision was not made by the ICC but resulted from Lebanon's retraction of its consent for the investigation. So, what happened?

Firstly, Lebanon is not a member of the ICC. Any ICC intervention on Lebanese territory requires the government's approval through a formal declaration allowing the ICC to investigate within Lebanon. In April, the Lebanese government approved a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit this declaration, permitting the ICC to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Israel in Lebanon since October 7, including the killing of journalists, civilians, and aid workers.

Today, it appears this declaration has raised concerns among some political factions within Lebanon, fearing it might open the door for the ICC to investigate other sensitive issues, according to a Lebanese official who spoke to Reuters. These concerns were notably expressed by Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas, who urged the government to reconsider its stance. 

The government agreed and decided to replace the ICC declaration with a complaint to the United Nations. Historically, such complaints to the UN have often resulted in little to no actionable outcomes.

Lebanon is not the first country to react negatively towards international courts. Israel and its allies have previously reacted strongly against decisions made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the ICC. What do experts say about the relationship between states and international courts?

Lebanon

ICC

Israel

War Crimes

