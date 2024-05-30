News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-30 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
There will be no investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into Israeli war crimes in Lebanon. This decision was not made by the ICC but resulted from Lebanon's retraction of its consent for the investigation. So, what happened?
Firstly, Lebanon is not a member of the ICC. Any ICC intervention on Lebanese territory requires the government's approval through a formal declaration allowing the ICC to investigate within Lebanon. In April, the Lebanese government approved a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit this declaration, permitting the ICC to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Israel in Lebanon since October 7, including the killing of journalists, civilians, and aid workers.
Today, it appears this declaration has raised concerns among some political factions within Lebanon, fearing it might open the door for the ICC to investigate other sensitive issues, according to a Lebanese official who spoke to Reuters. These concerns were notably expressed by Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas, who urged the government to reconsider its stance.
The government agreed and decided to replace the ICC declaration with a complaint to the United Nations. Historically, such complaints to the UN have often resulted in little to no actionable outcomes.
Lebanon is not the first country to react negatively towards international courts. Israel and its allies have previously reacted strongly against decisions made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the ICC. What do experts say about the relationship between states and international courts?
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
ICC
Israel
War Crimes
Next
Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
0
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
0
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Future of Solar Power in Lebanon Hinges on Licensing and Financial Viability
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Future of Solar Power in Lebanon Hinges on Licensing and Financial Viability
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-20
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
2024-03-20
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-07
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-07
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
2
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
3
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
4
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
5
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
7
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
8
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More