BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03 | 12:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL&#39;s plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanese depositors seeking to recover their full bank deposits may face a harsh reality, as ongoing discussions suggest a partial repayment scheme. 

The plan, still under discussion, proposes different repayment structures based on when the deposits were made.

Depositors with accounts opened before October 17, 2019, are proposed to receive up to $100,000, while those with accounts opened after that date might receive up to $36,000. Both amounts would be disbursed over a maximum period of 15 years.

According to various sources, the total estimated amount needed for these repayments ranges from $15 billion to $22 billion. 

However, banking sources reveal that Lebanese banks are reportedly unable to fully fund this amount. 

Consequently, it is suggested that the repayment be shared equally between the banks and Banque du Liban (BDL), where a significant portion of the deposits was originally placed by the banks.

To alleviate the financial strain on both BDL and banks, the following measures have been proposed:

1. Verification of deposit sources: Only deposits with proven clean sources of funds will be eligible for repayment.

2. Exclusion of certain borrowers: Those who have benefited from loan repayments at the exchange rate of LBP 1,500 per dollar, where the total loan value at the onset of the crisis was $38 billion, may be excluded.

3. Exclusion of large depositors: Large depositors, who can be classified as investors rather than typical depositors due to the size of their deposits, may also be excluded.

4. Exclusion of profiteers: Individuals who benefited significantly from the Sayrafa platform and those who engaged heavily in selling checks are likely to be excluded.

5. Exclusion based on subsidy benefits: Those who benefited from subsidies on fuel and other commodities may not be eligible.

6. Alternative benefit mechanisms: Proposals include monthly dollar payments for retired depositors along with healthcare provisions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

BDL

Plan

Deposit

Crisis

Lebanese

Depositors

Banks

LBCI Next
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-23

Emir of Qatar and Jumblatt Discuss Regional Situations and Lebanese Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48

Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Iran's Acting FM reports: Normalization with Israel is a failed plan for the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

LBCI
World News
08:26

Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More