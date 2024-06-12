Speaker Berri Pushes for Presidential Dialogue Despite Opposition Reluctance

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri renews his call daily for dialogue or consultation to facilitate the election of a president. However, he has not yet set a date for this dialogue, as he wants everyone to participate.



If he sets a date and the Lebanese Forces and their opposition allies do not attend, they will be responsible for their absence, according to sources close to Berri, who have also expressed displeasure with the remarks made by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea against the Speaker.



The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which is continuing its presidential initiative, is working hard, according to its sources, to convince the Lebanese Forces and the opposition to participate in the dialogue.



They consider this an opportunity to achieve even a small victory, which would be embodied in the discussion of third-party candidates not currently proposed, especially by the Amal-Hezbollah duo on one side and the opposition and the FPM on the other. The sources noted that the FPM does not yet accept a dialogue that does not include everyone. Just as the election of a president requires 86 deputies, so does the dialogue.



However, some suggest that if the Lebanese Forces and their allies do not attend the dialogue, they should participate in the electoral sessions. Although holding a dialogue without the opposition has not been proposed yet, such a scenario might provoke a negative reaction from many Arab and international states and entities.



In principle, the FPM and the Marada Movement agree on the concept of presidential dialogue, without FPM leader Gebran Bassil endorsing Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh or calling for his withdrawal. The recent meeting between the two parties broke the ice.



Sources following the meeting said that things have not yet reached the stage of proposing dialogue without the opposition. Concerns could arise from this dialogue, leading to a president without significant influence or preserving the dignity of the presidency. Therefore, the Marada Movement's stance in any dialogue would involve competition among Maronite leaders for the presidency.