US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

2024-06-18 | 12:58
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Between Rafah and Beirut, the United States is exerting efforts to prevent the escalation of Al-Aqsa Flood War into a regional war. 

Before leaving Tel Aviv, US envoy Amos Hochstein warned the Israelis that the absence of a post-war plan and the ongoing fighting in Gaza reduces the chances of reaching a settlement with Lebanon. 

The Israelis conveyed to Hochstein that Tel Aviv would decide on whether to launch a war against Lebanon or continue diplomatic efforts in about two weeks following the conclusion of the operation in Rafah.

During these two weeks, diplomatic efforts will continue to prevent a war that no party desires. Hochstein expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a settlement despite the Israeli contradictions that could hinder this outcome. 

Amid the division between Israel's political and security institutions over the continuation of the fighting in Gaza and the decision on the northern front with Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported by ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, insisted on maintaining the combat strategy and continuing the war in Gaza even after Rafah. 

Military sources indicated a potential transition to a third phase of the war involving precision airstrikes.

The American stance emphasized that the ongoing war in the south obstructs any resolution in the north. 

In light of political turmoil and developments on the ground, a popular campaign named "Disruption Week" has been launched. The campaign's leadership, in cooperation with the Forum of Prisoners, aims to expand protests to the point of paralyzing the entire state to pressure to complete a prisoner exchange deal.

The race between diplomacy and the slide into a broader war is intensifying. 

Meanwhile, Washington has approved an $18 billion arms shipment to Israel, including 50 F-15 fighter jets, though they will not arrive in the near future.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Envoy

Israel

Gaza

Plan

Lebanon

Settlement

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
