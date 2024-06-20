Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli military leadership has taken action to reassure residents of the northern regions and restore their confidence, especially as 30% of them refuse to return to their areas due to ongoing Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks.

Following Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's recent speech, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a joint assessment session at the Northern Command headquarters. The meeting was attended by leaders from the navy, army, and air force.

Halevi emphasized the necessity of ensuring the safety of northern residents and boosting the morale of unit leaders and soldiers. He briefed them on recent developments and highlighted the army's achievements in defense and offensive operations against Lebanon.

Responding to a video of Hezbollah's drone incursion, Halevi affirmed that Israel possesses a formidable arsenal for defense and offense, ready to confront Hezbollah at the appropriate time.

While Hezbollah's actions occupy Israelis, the goal of destroying Hamas deepens the rift between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military institution.

Both sides agree on the need to end the Rafah operation first, with some speculating that it could extend beyond two weeks. 

However, their disagreement over Hamas' destruction was evident when army spokesperson Daniel Hagari dismissed promises of absolute victory as mere slogans.

Hagari's statement sparked anger among Netanyahu's party members and coalition allies. 

Nevertheless, protests intensified on Thursday morning against the prime minister and his government, demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages. Estimates suggest that the number of hostages who are still alive in Gaza does not exceed 50.

This situation prompted Netanyahu's opponents and protest leaders to devise a new plan, shifting the issue to the international community in hopes of resolving the prisoner exchange and finding solutions for the southern and northern fronts.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

North

Front

Concerns

Hezbollah

Provocations

Israeli

Military

Assessment

LBCI Next
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13

Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More