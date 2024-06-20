Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli military leadership has taken action to reassure residents of the northern regions and restore their confidence, especially as 30% of them refuse to return to their areas due to ongoing Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks.



Following Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's recent speech, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a joint assessment session at the Northern Command headquarters. The meeting was attended by leaders from the navy, army, and air force.



Halevi emphasized the necessity of ensuring the safety of northern residents and boosting the morale of unit leaders and soldiers. He briefed them on recent developments and highlighted the army's achievements in defense and offensive operations against Lebanon.



Responding to a video of Hezbollah's drone incursion, Halevi affirmed that Israel possesses a formidable arsenal for defense and offense, ready to confront Hezbollah at the appropriate time.



While Hezbollah's actions occupy Israelis, the goal of destroying Hamas deepens the rift between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military institution.



Both sides agree on the need to end the Rafah operation first, with some speculating that it could extend beyond two weeks.



However, their disagreement over Hamas' destruction was evident when army spokesperson Daniel Hagari dismissed promises of absolute victory as mere slogans.



Hagari's statement sparked anger among Netanyahu's party members and coalition allies.



Nevertheless, protests intensified on Thursday morning against the prime minister and his government, demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages. Estimates suggest that the number of hostages who are still alive in Gaza does not exceed 50.



This situation prompted Netanyahu's opponents and protest leaders to devise a new plan, shifting the issue to the international community in hopes of resolving the prisoner exchange and finding solutions for the southern and northern fronts.