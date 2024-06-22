Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

The incitement to war with Lebanon is no longer exclusive to the far right or escalatory political stances within the decision-making circle in Israel.



There are those who seek from the borders to push towards war. Along the entire border strip with Lebanon, the scene repeats itself: shelling and fires in the settlements and empty neighborhoods due to confrontations.



Those who remained in Kiryat Shmona, challenging the security reality in northern Israel imposed by the confrontation with Hezbollah, have become primary agitators for war with Lebanon.



Despite the presence of voices supporting the ignition of the front with Lebanon, there remains another active voice within Israel. A voice from Haifa warns that any war reaching the city will be deadly after Hezbollah revealed sensitive sites there.



Another supportive voice calls first for stopping the war on Gaza and making an exchange deal, which would allow calm to return to the northern border.



Which voice will Netanyahu listen to?