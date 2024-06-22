A report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is currently hanging in the balance between Lebanon's insistence on obtaining detailed data on 1.486 million refugees from the UNHCR and the organization's insistence on withholding additional details due to data protection and adherence to international refugee laws.



After discussions last week between both sides yielded no concrete results, a new round of negotiations is scheduled for next week. General Security remains hopeful to receive the detailed data that would facilitate their work. However, they also warn that they will not remain passive if this data is not provided, hinting at what they call Plan B, whose details are gradually emerging.



According to the latest developments in this plan, if General Security does not receive the data, they will require refugees who possess registration certificates to present them to General Security to validate their effects.



Otherwise, their registration will not be recognized, as it would have been conducted solely by the UNHCR and the registered Syrian without the knowledge of the Lebanese state. Consequently, the registration cannot be invoked if the data is not handed over to the Lebanese authorities.



This process will exclusively target Syrians registered before 2015, approximately 750,000 in number, since all refugees registered with the UNHCR after 2015 do not hold registration certificates and are not recognized by the Lebanese state, which applies Lebanese laws to them.



However, the question remains: what will happen if the refugees do not declare their certificates to General Security? In such a case, will General Security automatically consider them as having forfeited their registration, remove them from the lists, and apply Lebanese laws regarding their stay in Lebanon, which could include granting them residence permits or deporting them?