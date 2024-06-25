News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Although US President Joe Biden declared the nuclear agreement between Iran and the US dead in 2022, this issue will remain central to the six presidential candidates in Iran's upcoming elections.
Some candidates, like the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, advocate returning to the nuclear agreement.
Pezeshkian supports building constructive relations with Washington and European capitals to end Iran's isolation. He believes that reaching a nuclear agreement will lift sanctions on Iran and increase its oil exports.
On the other hand, there are candidates who do not outright reject negotiations with the US for a nuclear agreement but have reservations.
Among them are the hardliner candidate Alireza Zakani, conservatives Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who criticized the nuclear negotiators for signing the 2015 agreement that allowed the US to withdraw easily.
Alongside these three candidates, conservative candidate Saeed Jalili also criticized the nuclear talks, arguing that Iran gave up things for nothing, adding that his country complied with the previous Iranian agreement while the other parties lagged in its implementation.
As for the candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who is considered flexible on the Iranian nuclear file, he linked negotiations with Western countries to the economic benefits that can be obtained, especially in terms of lifting sanctions.
However, at the same time, Qalibaf called for continuing to increase the country's nuclear capabilities, considering it a strategy that pays off by forcing the West to negotiate with Tehran.
However, the question remains: Does the Iranian president play a role in the nuclear agreement negotiations?
In conclusion, it can be said that all candidates support the idea of reaching a nuclear agreement with the United States in exchange for lifting American sanctions on Iran.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Elections
US
Candidates
Nuclear
Agreement
Next
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
0
World News
2024-05-20
Russia expects implementation of all agreements with Iran after Raisi's death
World News
2024-05-20
Russia expects implementation of all agreements with Iran after Raisi's death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More