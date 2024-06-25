News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As tensions continue to escalate along the northern border between Israel and Hezbollah, residents of north Israel are demanding assurances for their safety.
In response, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized the ongoing diplomatic efforts, which have spanned several weeks and could potentially lead to a political settlement that prevents a war with Lebanon and an ensuing regional war.
Hanegbi revealed that these intensified diplomatic efforts are being coordinated with Amos Hochstein, the US mediator in the talks with Lebanon. This coincides with the nearing completion of the Rafah operation, which is expected to advance the peaceful resolution and bring Hochstein back to the region soon, according to Hanegbi's statements.
This statement comes amid significant efforts by northern Israeli town leaders to implement a secure plan that ensures the return of residents to their areas before the start of the new school year in early September.
However, countering these diplomatic moves, Alex Nachumson, head of the Israeli Security Forum, advocates for military action against Lebanon. He outlined three potential options for Israel:
The first option relies on reaching an agreement to halt the war temporarily until developments in Gaza are clearer. The second option includes intensifying reciprocal attacks, including aerial strikes on Hezbollah targets. The third option is conducting a large-scale offensive similar to the onset of the First Lebanon War, involving a ground invasion to clear Hezbollah members from southern Lebanon.
Critics have warned that such military action could exacerbate tensions with Washington, especially as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attempts to align with Hochstein and other American officials on necessary steps to ensure the safety and return of Israeli residents.
On the ground, the Israeli military is intensifying its efforts to conclude the Rafah operation, with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claiming significant achievements against Hamas.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reconsidered his initial rejection of US President Joe Biden's proposal for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire, reaffirming his support for the proposal while insisting on continuing the fight and avoiding withdrawal from Gaza.
This stance has once again put Netanyahu at odds with reserve soldiers who oppose the ongoing war in Gaza.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Border
Diplomacy
Efforts
War
Lebanon
Israel
US
Next
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More