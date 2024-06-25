Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As tensions continue to escalate along the northern border between Israel and Hezbollah, residents of north Israel are demanding assurances for their safety.



In response, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized the ongoing diplomatic efforts, which have spanned several weeks and could potentially lead to a political settlement that prevents a war with Lebanon and an ensuing regional war.



Hanegbi revealed that these intensified diplomatic efforts are being coordinated with Amos Hochstein, the US mediator in the talks with Lebanon. This coincides with the nearing completion of the Rafah operation, which is expected to advance the peaceful resolution and bring Hochstein back to the region soon, according to Hanegbi's statements.



This statement comes amid significant efforts by northern Israeli town leaders to implement a secure plan that ensures the return of residents to their areas before the start of the new school year in early September.



However, countering these diplomatic moves, Alex Nachumson, head of the Israeli Security Forum, advocates for military action against Lebanon. He outlined three potential options for Israel:



The first option relies on reaching an agreement to halt the war temporarily until developments in Gaza are clearer. The second option includes intensifying reciprocal attacks, including aerial strikes on Hezbollah targets. The third option is conducting a large-scale offensive similar to the onset of the First Lebanon War, involving a ground invasion to clear Hezbollah members from southern Lebanon.



Critics have warned that such military action could exacerbate tensions with Washington, especially as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attempts to align with Hochstein and other American officials on necessary steps to ensure the safety and return of Israeli residents.



On the ground, the Israeli military is intensifying its efforts to conclude the Rafah operation, with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claiming significant achievements against Hamas.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reconsidered his initial rejection of US President Joe Biden's proposal for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire, reaffirming his support for the proposal while insisting on continuing the fight and avoiding withdrawal from Gaza.



This stance has once again put Netanyahu at odds with reserve soldiers who oppose the ongoing war in Gaza.