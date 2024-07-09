Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09 | 12:50
High views
Latest episode of the &quot;Hudhud&quot; series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
3min
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a display of surveillance capabilities, Hezbollah released a new episode of its "Hudhud" series from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, showcasing detailed footage. 

This follows their previous revelations of key military and civilian targets in Haifa, closing that episode with a "to be continued." Now, 20 days later, they have delivered another ten minutes of footage over the Golan Heights. 

The timing of the release coincides just two days after Hezbollah's unprecedented drone attack on a long-range technical and electronic reconnaissance center on Mount Hermon in the Syrian Golan.

The footage revealed that Hezbollah had detailed knowledge of its targets before, during, and after the attack.

In the new episode, viewers saw detailed images of artillery positions, Iron Dome installations, command centers, military camps, tanks, and other vehicles. 

However, the clarity and precision of the footage surpassed that of the first episode.

The release of the first episode of "Hudhud" was strategically timed to coincide with the visit of US envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon.

What message did Hezbollah intend to deliver through the second episode?

Unlike Haifa, the Golan Heights is a heavily fortified area, and Hezbollah aimed to showcase its advanced military and technical capabilities. The footage included new observation and surveillance points established after October 7, demonstrating the group's ongoing reconnaissance efforts even amid war.

Despite the Israeli military's technological superiority, Hezbollah's video sends a clear message about its ability to capture detailed images of significant and sensitive sites, including streets and neighborhoods. 

Notably, some scenes were omitted from the public release, with only the military aspects being shown.

This episode also coincides with recent statements from Hamas regarding ongoing negotiations, shifting the spotlight to Israel, which now has to contend with the revelations brought by Hezbollah's "Hudhud."

Interestingly, the episode did not end with the usual "to be continued" but provided a teaser for the next one. A quick search on Google Maps reveals a match between the upcoming footage and the Sea of Galilee.

