Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
2024-07-10 | 13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is attempting to find a solution with Iraq to unload two shipments of diesel at the Deir Ammar and Zahrani power plants. However, no progress has been made yet, and the Zahrani plant is expected to cease operations in 48 hours at most, as the production of the remaining unit has been reduced to its minimum.
Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad has been in contact with Iraqi officials on Wednesday, as he has been in recent days. Despite initially positive responses, negotiations have stalled again.
The Iraqi embassy in Lebanon is preparing a report outlining the Lebanese perspective on the issue of current dues to Iraq, which, according to official Lebanese figures, amount to $164 million.
This situation will lead to a lack of electricity supply to essential facilities in Lebanon, including the airport, port, and water pumping stations. These facilities will have to rely on private generators, increasing the demand for diesel if it becomes available, thereby disrupting their operations and the services provided to citizens. Even if diesel is available, the generators cannot run continuously and may break down, impacting water pumps first.
There are also concerns about the impact on the airport during the peak summer tourism season and the influx of expatriates to Lebanon.
