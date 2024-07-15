Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Dozens of questions have emerged following the attempted assassination of Republican candidate Donald Trump.



How did the assailant manage to get so close to Trump's podium? Why were there no security personnel on the rooftop of the building?



There are no answers yet. Although the building was outside the rally perimeter, its proximity warranted tighter security.



According to several media outlets, here is what is known: Some rally attendees became suspicious of the assailant, Thomas Crooks, and notified the police. Local and state police immediately began searching for him. One of the officers involved in the search ascended to the rooftop where Crooks was located. Upon spotting the officer, Crooks aimed his weapon, prompting the officer to retreat.



As reported by ABC, the officer had barely radioed in Crooks' location when gunfire erupted. It remains unclear whether the Secret Service was notified about the suspect's presence.



While the FBI continues investigating Crooks' motives, significant information about him has surfaced.



According to high school classmates, Crooks was a victim of bullying and often ate lunch alone. Some students mocked his clothing, as he sometimes wore outfits resembling hunting gear.



Interestingly, Crooks had repeatedly attempted to join his school's shooting club but was denied entry due to his poor marksmanship.



CNN revealed that Crooks was registered at a sports club with a shooting range, although it is unknown if he used it.



As the FBI scrutinizes Crooks' phone for more insights into his motives, many questions remain unanswered.



On Monday, the Director of the Secret Service, responsible for Trump's protection under the Department of Homeland Security, will testify before Congress. She is expected to address the security lapses that allowed the attack to occur and the veracity of claims that Trump's campaign request for additional security personnel was denied.



The Director has issued a statement commending the swift response of her agents, noting that Trump's security had been bolstered since last June. She affirmed her readiness to cooperate with all ongoing investigations into the incident.